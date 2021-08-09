Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

