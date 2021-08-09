Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of EVN stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
