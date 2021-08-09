ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.78

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 19823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -105.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -79.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

