Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $218.00. 3,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.