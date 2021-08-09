Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $261,573.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.00287717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00031381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

