Efinity (EFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.54 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Efinity has a market capitalization of $43.54 million and $5.97 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00143823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00147761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.61 or 0.99620002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00772594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,774,150 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

