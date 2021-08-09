Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Elamachain has a market cap of $5.51 million and $1.50 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00825832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00105404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars.

