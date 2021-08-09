Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

