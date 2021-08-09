Electra Protocol Price Down 11% Over Last Week (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $15,983.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00823596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00105267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00039790 BTC.

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,856,202,100 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

