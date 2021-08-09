Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

