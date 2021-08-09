Elitium Hits Market Cap of $108.19 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00008485 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $108.19 million and $1.13 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

