ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZIL2 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €14.14 ($16.64) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The firm has a market cap of $895.91 million and a P/E ratio of -183.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

