EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,300.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.80), with a volume of 3638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £814.18 million and a P/E ratio of 27.10.

EMIS Group Company Profile (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

