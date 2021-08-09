Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavor Group.

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.54.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 25.58 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.71.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

