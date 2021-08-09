Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.42.

EDV opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.68.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

