Endeavour Silver (EDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million.
EDR opened at C$6.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.46. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.
