Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

