ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.52. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

