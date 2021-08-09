Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

