Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 1,046,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $587.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

