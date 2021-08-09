Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post $673.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.60 million and the lowest is $657.70 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Envista has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Envista by 9.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

