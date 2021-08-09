EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $485.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00138039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,053.37 or 0.99949707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.29 or 0.00771087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

