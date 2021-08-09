EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.64% of EPAM Systems worth $473,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 545,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,375,000 after purchasing an additional 159,653 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $598.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.51 and a 1-year high of $601.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

