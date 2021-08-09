Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$11.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.21. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.77 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.