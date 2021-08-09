Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equinox Gold traded as low as C$7.74 and last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 458279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

