Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evolus, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Evolus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $630.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

