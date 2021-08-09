Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

NBIX opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

