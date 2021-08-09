Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $71.84 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,301,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

