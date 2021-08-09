Eric J. Edell Sells 2,083,955 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 2,083,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $114,096,536.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,569,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,760. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

