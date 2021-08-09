Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EEFT stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.39. 163,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

