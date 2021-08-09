Everest (ID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $465,514.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $48.92 million and approximately $465,514.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00146145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,211.62 or 0.99740666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00768493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

