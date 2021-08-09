EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EverQuote’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. It should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company well for growth. Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped the company deliver improved variable marketing margin. It expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales as the need for social distancing has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels. Higher expenses due to higher cost of revenue and sales and marketing expenses put pressure on margin. Also, poor return on equity poses financial threat. Shares have underperformed the industry in year-to-date period.”

EVER has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

EVER stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,377 shares of company stock worth $1,362,258 in the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

