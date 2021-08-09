Evo Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 9th

Evo Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EVOJU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Evo Acquisition had issued 10,870,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $108,700,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Evo Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of EVOJU opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Evo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.