Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.51 ($37.07).

FRA EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

