Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.51 ($37.07).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.77. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.