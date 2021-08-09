Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. 79,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

