Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$8.75

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.46.

TSE EXE traded down C$0.33 on Monday, reaching C$7.96. 467,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,945. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.38. The firm has a market cap of C$712.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.74.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.26899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

