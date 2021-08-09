Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $28,062,219.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.61. 7,546,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,474,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

