Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $28,062,219.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.61. 7,546,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,474,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
