FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $8,774,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.61. The stock had a trading volume of 129,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,277. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

