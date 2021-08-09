Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

FLMN opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.91 million, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

