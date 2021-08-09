Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLY. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Fastly stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,123,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

