FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist decreased their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 172,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,468. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

