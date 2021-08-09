Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

FNF opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

