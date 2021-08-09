Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FNF. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,110. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 172,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

