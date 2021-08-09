Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT Raised to $19.50 at Raymond James

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.