Financial Contrast: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) vs. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Callaway Golf and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callaway Golf 6.48% 7.77% 3.37% American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Callaway Golf and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callaway Golf 0 2 7 0 2.78 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Callaway Golf currently has a consensus target price of $34.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Callaway Golf.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callaway Golf and American Outdoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callaway Golf $1.59 billion 3.92 -$126.93 million $0.67 50.31 American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.45 $18.41 million $2.16 13.29

American Outdoor Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callaway Golf. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callaway Golf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Callaway Golf on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

