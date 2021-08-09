Financial Contrast: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SI-BONE alerts:

This table compares SI-BONE and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -52.47% -30.95% -22.59% Teleflex 13.06% 17.29% 8.33%

This table compares SI-BONE and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.37 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -15.25 Teleflex $2.54 billion 6.92 $335.32 million $10.67 35.16

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SI-BONE and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 1 8 1 3.00

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.37%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $459.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Teleflex.

Summary

Teleflex beats SI-BONE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.