Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 438 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.