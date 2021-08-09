Financial Survey: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Treace Medical Concepts and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dynatronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.61%. Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 33.06%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A Dynatronics -7.39% -27.21% -8.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.33 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.95

Treace Medical Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatronics.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Treace Medical Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The firms products are marketed under a portfolio of industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

