Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.81. Finning International has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.6779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.