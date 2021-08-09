First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. First Busey posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 29.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

BUSE opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80. First Busey has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

